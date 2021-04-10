Gov. DeWine delays three remaining 2021 executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delayed the three remaining executions that were scheduled for this year.

The Republican governor is making good on his promise of no executions in 2021. He cited no source for lethal injection drugs and lack of movement by lawmakers in making a switch in execution method a priority.

DeWine has said he believes lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future.

All three executions have been rescheduled for sometime in 2024.