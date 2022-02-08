COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Sunday, February 13, 2022, will be recognized as Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio.

The proclamation Tuesday encouraged Ohioans to wear orange and black on Sunday and cheer on the Bengals when they play in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

“I wish the Bengals luck as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend,” Governor DeWine said. “They have had a great season and hopefully they can win once more to bring home Ohio’s first Super Bowl championship and tenth NFL title!”

The Bengals will play the Rams at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game on WDTN.