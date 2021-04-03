Gov. DeWine continues tour of Ohio vaccination sites in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine continues his tour of Ohio’s vaccination sites with a visit to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County.

DeWine will arrive around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3.

Wilmington Air Park is one of 11 mass vaccination sites opening across the state this week. The mass vaccination sites are in addition to the 1,300 sites in Ohio that already distribute the vaccine.

The governor last toured a facility in Clark County and before that, the Dayton Convention Center in Montgomery County.

WDTN.com will livestream the governor’s visit in the player above.