Gov. DeWine considers ban on flavored e-cigarettes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes in Ohio.
A spokesperson tells 2 NEWS that DeWine is meeting with officials and exploring all options to try and ban the popular product.
The FDA reports a 78 percent increase in vaping among teens last year. So far in 2019, seven people have died and 450 were hospitalized due to vaping-related illnesses.
If the Governor is successful, Ohio would become the third state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, joining New York and Michigan.
