Gov. DeWine authorizes deployment of Ohio Natl. Guard to help with Puerto Rico relief efforts

The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to provide aid to the people of Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes caused massive damage.

The U.S. territory experienced hundreds of earthquakes, culminating in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on January 7 and multiple aftershocks near Guanica on the island’s southwestern coast.

Puerto Rico’s governor declared a state of emergency following the disaster.

“I have authorized the mobilization of the Ohio National Guard to provide emergency assistance until basic services in the impacted areas are restored,” said Governor DeWine. “I have instructed Ohio’s Adjutant General to take whatever actions are necessary to assist local authorities to protect the lives, safety, health, and property of citizens affected by these devastating earthquakes.”

The Ohio Air National Guard 200th RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer) Squadron will support efforts by establishing two Disaster Relief Bed-down Systems, deployable kits capable of providing basic housing and life support services.

“Disaster relief missions and supporting our homeland is why America has a National Guard to call when the nation and her citizens need us most. Our Ohio Air National Guard Airmen at the 200th RED HORSE Squadron are ready and anxious to support earthquake relief efforts in Puerto Rico. This is what we do,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., the Ohio adjutant general.

The squadron is headquartered in Port Clinton with a detachment in Mansfield, and is equipped to provide engineering, construction, and logistics capabilities worldwide.

“Being able to support another state for domestic response is exciting,” said Col. Michael Hrynciw, commander of the 200th RED HORSE Squadron. “We train for this all the time in support of our friends and neighbors. The Ohio National Guard leads the way in helping others.”

Governor DeWine’s proclamation will allow the Ohio National Guard unit to stay on active duty until disaster recovery assistance is complete.

