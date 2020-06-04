Gov. DeWine asks for statewide moment of silence in honor of George Floyd

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking everyone to observe a moment of silence, Thursday.

According to release from the governor’s office, at 2pm, Thursday, DeWine is asking everyone in the state to observe a moment of silence in remembrance of George Floyd.

The moment of silence corresponds with the scheduled start of Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis.

Earlier today, DeWine announced he would not be holding his regularly scheduled news conference in honor of Floyd’s memorial.

WDTN will carry George Floyd’s memorial live on air and online.