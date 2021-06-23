Gov. DeWine announcing new law enforcement recruitment program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to announce a new program to recruit law enforcement in the state.

According to a release, DeWine is expected to announce the pilot program that “partners law enforcement agencies with institutions of higher education to recruit highly-qualified individuals into law enforcement careers.”

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, where DeWine will be joined by Dr. Patrick Oliver, Ph.D., Criminal Justice Program Director with Cedarville University, Sarah Shendy M.S., Administrator for Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment and David Masterson, Director of Administrative Services with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.