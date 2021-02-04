Gov. DeWine announces Pfizer, Moderna to increase shipments of vaccine to Ohio

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will receive additional vaccine as more and more Ohioans become eligible to receive their first dose.

Starting Monday, the two million person group of Ohioans over 65 will be eligible to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine and DeWine is hopeful that the increase of vaccines will help more people get access.

On top of a 40% increase, Pfizer believes by the end of March the state should receive nearly double the shipments compared to where Ohio is today. Currently, they ship roughly 73,000 doses each week.

Moderna will also increase the volume of their shipments by nearly 106,000 doses per week.

DeWine said Ohio is in the top five states in the country for delivering doses to long-term care facilities — a goal that’s been top priority for him since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

“What we hoped is happening, is happening. We’re starting to see a significant drop in cases, so when we take these cases down in our nursing homes, obviously fewer people will be going to the hospital and fewer people will be dying,” said DeWine.

The governor has not released a timeline for when the general public — people under 65 — would be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.