Gov. DeWine announces grant funding to fight drug trafficking in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that more than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio will receive RecoveryOhio funding to support efforts to disrupt drug trade. The funding will also be used to promote substance use awareness, prevention and recovery.

A total of $2 million will be awarded from the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund and will be distributed to 27 existing drug task forces. That money will be used to identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interpret flow from Mexican cartels and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics.

Funding will also support Governor DeWine’s initiative to increase substance use and mental health awareness, implement appropriate education in schools, offer resources to those who need treatment and promote recovery.

Governor DeWine said, “Local drug task forces are the first line of defense against the traffickers who are putting drugs into the hands of those battling addictions. This funding will provide vital tools in the areas of drug use prevention, education, and treatment that will promote effective strategies to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorders and overdoses.”

Examples of programs that will be created or expanded through RecoveryOhio include Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, Hamilton County Heroin Task Force, Hamilton County Heroin Task Force and Westshore Enforcement Bureau.

For a full list of award recipients, click here.