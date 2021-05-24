Gov. DeWine announces 9 projects that will create over 3,000 new jobs statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted approved assistance for nine projects that will create over 3,000 jobs and keep 4,500 additional jobs within Ohio.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) believes the projects will create more than $187 million in new payroll and spur more that $606 million in investments. Of those nine projects, these four are in or around the Miami Valley:
- Aptima Inc., in Fairborn, expects to create 15 full-time positions, generating $1.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Fairborn
- Resonetics LLC, in Kettering, expects to create 95 full-time positions, generating $5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $7.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Kettering
- Magnode LLC, in Trenton, expects to create 171 full-time positions, generating $10.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $16 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Trenton
- Sentrilock LLC, in West Chester Township, expects to create 79 full-time positions, generating $4.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $9.5 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in West Chester