Gov. DeWine announces 9 projects that will create over 3,000 new jobs statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted approved assistance for nine projects that will create over 3,000 jobs and keep 4,500 additional jobs within Ohio.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) believes the projects will create more than $187 million in new payroll and spur more that $606 million in investments. Of those nine projects, these four are in or around the Miami Valley: