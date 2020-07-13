Live Now
Gov. DeWine activates National Guard in Cleveland as protests turn violent

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor DeWine has activated the Ohio National Guard in response to the violent protests reported in downtown Cleveland on Saturday night.

The City of Cleveland has enacted an emergency curfew for the Central Business District which continues until 8 a.m. on Sunday. Another curfew will then start at 8 p.m. Sunday and end at 8 a.m. Monday. Those in violation could be arrested.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief Calvin Williams issued the following statement about the violence and said they are disheartened by the turn of events.

You can see which areas are impacted here.

The demonstration in downtown Cleveland, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, escalated Saturday afternoon.

It began calmly with speeches and signs at the Free Stamp. As one group marched to Public Square, another stayed near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said some tried to break windows at the building and officers reported being struck by projectiles. Police gave commands for the crowd to disperse.

As the sun went down, people were spotted looting at different businesses, including the CVS. SkyFOX was flying overhead as the chaos unfolded.

Officers were wearing riot gear and set up a line of bicycles in front of the Justice Center. On a few occasions, officers used pepper spray on protesters.

Two Cleveland police cruisers were set on fire at Lakeside Avenue and West 3rd Street. The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Continuing coverage of this story here

