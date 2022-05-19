COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans are advancing measures to require that Ohio judges consider public safety when setting criminal suspects’ bail.

The Republican proposals, which have the backing of GOP Attorney General Dave Yost, follow a state Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that upheld the lowering of a murder suspect’s bond to $500,000.

A narrow four-justice majority said safety concerns of the victim’s family members shouldn’t be a factor in setting bond, but those issues could be addressed through other measures such as electronic monitoring.

Republican lawmakers are pushing both legislation and a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to correct the ruling.