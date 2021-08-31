GOP Justice Pat DeWine leaves race for Ohio chief justice

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gets a hug from his son, the Honorable Pat DeWine, right, after taking the oath of office during the swearing in ceremony at the Statehouse rotunda in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, he’s dropping out of the race for chief justice and will focus on being reelected to his current seat. DeWine, 52, is a Republican and the son of GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine says he’s dropping out of the race for chief justice of the court.

DeWine, a Republican and the son of GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, says he decided the best way to ensure a conservative majority on the court is to run for re-election to his current seat. The 53-year-old DeWine made the announcement Tuesday.

DeWine’s decision narrows the chief justice race to Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, and Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican.

Current GOP Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor must leave her seat due to age limits. The court’s current make-up is a 4-3 GOP majority.