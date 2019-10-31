Google to break ground on $600 million data center in New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google says it is set to break ground on its $600 million data center in an Ohio city, part of $13 billion in planned investments by the tech giant this year.

Company officials will be in New Albany on Friday for a groundbreaking celebration at the city’s International Business Park. The company says it also plans to announce a “substantial” grant at the event.

Ohio Republicans Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson also will attend along with New Albany’s mayor and the head of the economic development organization One Columbus. Husted oversees technology development in the state.

New Albany is roughly 19 miles northeast of Columbus.

The project is the latest in what has been a string of data centers for central Ohio.

