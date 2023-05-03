In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Google announced Wednesday morning it will build two new data centers in central Ohio — one in Columbus, and one in Lancaster.

The two data centers, combined with its center in New Albany, will play a significant role in Google’s central Ohio portfolio as one of the fastest growing regional hubs. Google said its investments in Ohio now total over $2 billion.

Federal, state, and city leaders attended the announcement event, which was held at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in downtown Columbus.

The tech behemoth announced in 2021 its investment to build out its existing data center in New Albany and purchase land in Columbus and Lancaster for future growth. The two plots of land it bought two years ago will serve as the sites for the future centers.

“Today’s news marks the next step of Google’s commitment to Ohio and reflects its ongoing investment in technical infrastructure as a critical part of supporting Google’s long term growth opportunities,” the release said.

The release also said construction has begun at the two new locations and, once completed, the data centers will “help power Google’s artificial intelligence innovations and tools like Search, Gmail and Maps.”