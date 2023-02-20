DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your tickets, the Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Cincinnati this summer!

On Friday, August 18, the Goo Goo Dolls will play at the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati. According to Ticketmaster.com, this concert is part of the band’s The Big Night Out Tour and includes an appearance by O.A.R., a Maryland-based band with what Ticketmaster calls a “rock/reggae fusion”

The Goo Goo Dolls are a pop-rock band that has performed since the mid-90s and are continuing to bring their music to fans today. The band may be best known for their hit “Iris,” which received multiple Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year.

Tickets for their Cincinnati performance begin at $52 each, however you can purchase a VIP experience for as much as $940 a seat.

The Gold VIP Experience includes a pre-show meet-and-greet with John and Robby where guests with a photo opportunity, a backstage tour and a private pre-show party with appetizers and drinks. During the show, guests will be seated in a premium spot near the stage. Guests who purchase this package will also receive a variety of Goo Goo Dolls merch. For more information on VIP packages, click here.

Click here to purchase your ticket and see the Goo Goo Dolls live.