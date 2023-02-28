DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to renew your hunting and fishing licenses!

Ohio hunting and fishing licenses are on sale now for the 2023-2024 season. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, fishing licenses for Ohio residents are $25 per person and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. Licenses are not required to fish under the age of 16.

Hunting licenses are required for all hunters regardless of age, the ODNR said. Licenses cost $19 for adults and $10 for youth. These licenses are valid from purchase until Feb. 29, 2024.

You can buy your hunting and fishing license online here, or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.