Giraffe death is second since June at Ohio zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A zoo in Ohio says it’s too early to know whether the deaths of two giraffes within the last three months could be related.

Officials at the Toledo Zoo say an 8-year-old giraffe named Trevor died shortly after collapsing on Saturday.

Zookeepers had noticed a day before that the giraffe appeared to be not feeling well and had stopped eating so they gave him an antibiotic.

The zoo in early June euthanized a 1-year-old giraffe named Binti after keepers found her unable to stand in an indoor area. The cause of the young giraffe’s death remains unknown.

A zoo spokeswoman tells The Blade that they won’t know more until a necropsy is completed on the giraffe that died over the weekend.

