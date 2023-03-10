DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you love the outdoors? You could win prizes for taking photos of your adventures in Ohio’s beautiful state parks.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is hosting its annual Ohio State Parks Photo Contest, and offering prizes for the top photos in several different categories.

Main Character Moment

Sidekick Shenanigans

Homebase Harmony

Seasonal Surprises

Hero’s Journey

Prizes include a free night camping as well as other outdoor gear such as a GoPro Hero10 camera or a Hennessy Tent Hammock.

According to the ODNR website, you can submit up to five photos in the contest. Each photo must have been taken after January 1, 2022, and must be submitted by April 4. Final winners will be chosen and contacted by May 5.

For more information, or to fill out a submission form, click here.