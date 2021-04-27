Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to speak at ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Columbus

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the most controversial members of Congress is coming to Ohio.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will be speaking at a “Back the Blue” rally at the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday.

Greene said on Twitter that the officer who shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant saved a young woman’s life and “should be treated like a hero.”

Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday, April 20.

Columbus police were called to a domestic disturbance late Tuesday afternoon in east Columbus, where body camera footage shows Bryant in an altercation. When Bryant appears to try to stab another person, an officer shoots her four times.

Greene has made headlines for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories and has been removed from all congressional committee roles.