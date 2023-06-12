DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scientists at the Cincinnati Zoo say they are working on a dose of gene therapy to sterilize cats.

Typically, cats would have to be spayed or neutered in order to prevent reproduction. However, researchers say a new gene therapy solution could be a simpler and faster way to prevent unwanted pets.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife estimates there are 30 to 80 million free-roaming cats in the U.S.

Researchers say the cats who took the gene therapy showed no serious side effects.

It is unclear when the shot would be made available.