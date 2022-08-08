CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the gender of their newest baby hippo.

The zoo said that keepers were able to get a good look at the unnamed baby hippo and have determined that it is a boy!

“We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch.

The zoo is still taking name suggestions for the calf. If you have a suggestion, click here.

Bibi and her calf will still be inside for another week or two while they continue to bond.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex,” said Gorsuch.

Zoo members can watch all the action in the Hippo Cove from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily on the live hippo cams.