Gas prices to go up Monday due to new Ohio gas tax

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas prices will go up across Ohio on Monday as the new gas tax that was approved in April goes into effect.

Drivers can expect an increase of 10.5 cents per gallon on regular gas while diesel will increase by 19 cents per gallon.

The new taxes will go towards improving state infrastructure, including roads and bridges, as the increases will add an addition $850 million per year to the Ohio transportation budget.

Due to the increases, Ohioans will pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.