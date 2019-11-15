Gas line explosion causes massive fire near Cleveland

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — When a gas line exploded early Friday in Pepper Pike, firefighters did not have to go far to battle it.

The explosion and fire happened around 1 a.m. Friday across the street from the fire station on Shaker Boulevard.

When FOX 8 News crews arrived on scene, massive flames were shooting into the air.

Dominion Gas was on scene by 1:30 a.m. They were able to get the gas turned off by around 3:30 a.m.

A police officer on the scene told FOX 8 News that crews had working on a gas line in the area. It’s unclear if crews were working when the explosion happened.

Several nearby residents were evacuated and sent to the community center. FOX 8 spoke to some residents who said they heard an explosion.

“I heard a loud noise and all of a sudden my bedroom light up,” Patricia Finley said. “I couldn’t figure out where it came from. I looked out the window and saw the woods were on fire.”

“At first I thought it was an earthquake because the house shook, the windows were shaking,” she said.

Police say power is out to about 500 homes.

FirstEnergy is evaluating the outage, but right now it is not known when power will be restored.

Roads in the area, including Gates Mills Blvd, east and west, from Lander to Brainard Circle, Shaker Blvd., east and west from Lander Rd. to Richmond Rd., and Brainard Rd. from Fairmount to S. Woodland, north and south were closed due to the fire and damage to roads and power lines.

No one was hurt and police say no homes were damaged.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.