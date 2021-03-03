Funeral services to be held for ODNR officer who died during water rescue

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died during a water rescue in Highland County.

The funeral service will be held for Officer Jason Lagore at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington. The burial with full law enforcement honors will follow at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio. 

ODNR said Lagore died due to a medical emergency while responding to a water rescue in Highland County on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

According to his obituary, Lagore began working as a Parks and Watercraft Officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2005. In 2011, he started working as a K-9 handler.

He was responsible for the first ODNR K-9 Academy and also led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 Training Program. 

Lagore is survived by wife Michelle Lagore and two sons, Fynn Lagore and Henry Lagore.

A memorial fund was set up in Lagore’s honor. To donate, click here.

