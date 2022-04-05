**Related Video Above: Vigil honoring fallen Bluffton police officer.**

BLUFFTON, Ohio (WJW) — A fallen officer is being honored and remembered this Friday.

A funeral for officer Dominic Francis, who was killed in the line of duty last month, is going to be held at Bluffton University at 11 a.m. at the Sommer Center on campus (1 University Drive).

The funeral is open to the public, with more than 4,000 people expected to be in attendance. Doors open at 9 a.m. for those wishing to arrive early.

Dominic Francis (Photo courtesy: Blufftonicon.com)

Francis was hit and killed in Northwest Ohio after trying to help apprehend three suspects who were fleeing from officials early last Thursday. He had reportedly tried to put down stop sticks on I-75 when the driver of the vehicle hit him.

After the incident took place Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder talked to the media.

“Today is a sad day. This community lost a hero… His heart was big. He was a teacher. He was a bus driver. He was a coach to the youth in this community. He had a heart of gold,” Burkholder said.

The tragedy is reportedly the first Bluffton line-of-duty death in nearly 100 years.

Three suspects in the incident have been arrested.