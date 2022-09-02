COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a man shot and killed by Columbus police has set the date they plan to hold his funeral.

Marlan Gary Funeral Home’s Chapel of Peace, located at 2500 Cleveland Ave., has scheduled visitation for Lewis at 1 p.m., and the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 10. The funeral home asked for prayers for Lewis’ family as they prepare his obituary.

Neither the family nor the funeral home haves said if Lewis’ funeral will be open to the public. However, Marlan Gary also opened up a condolences page for the public to share their thoughts for Lewis.

The family’s attorney, Rex Elliot, has criticized the Columbus Division of Police in the aftermath of Lewis’ death, calling the shooting “utterly senseless.”

“How many more lives are going to be lost to this reckless activity?” Elliot said. “How many more Black lives will be lost?”

He stood by the family Thursday as they showed body camera footage of the police shooting. CPD Officer Ricky Anderson, a K9 officer, fired less than one second after he opened the door to a bedroom Lewis was inside of, body camera video showed. He was wrangling his dog with one hand while holding his weapon in the other while serving an arrest warrant against Lewis for domestic violence.