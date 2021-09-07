Free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests available for Ohioans at libraries

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans can get free, rapid COVID-19 tests at many local libraries around the state.

The Ohio Department of Health said the tests were made available due to ODH purchasing 2 million rapid at-home tests earlier this year to make the tests publicly accessible statewide. The state has partnered with local partners, including the Ohio Library Council and many of its member libraries, to make the tests available.

Since February, Ohio has made nearly 160,000 tests available for libraries to provide to their communities. According to a release, during August, 246 library locations provided more than 53,000 tests statewide.

“As the Delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These tests – and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries – make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the Delta variant.”

The at-home test is provided to people with a telehealth session to oversee test administration and result reporting. People who want to be tested will need to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott. A person with a test should go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session.

“Our mission is to be a community resource and providing these tests is a great fit,” said Michelle Francis executive director of the Ohio Library Council. “Just about everyone knows where their local library is and it’s a trusted and welcoming place. Ohioans are accustomed to going to libraries for much more than books and we’re proud to make these available.”

