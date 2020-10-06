Fraternity brothers at Miami University hospitalized after off-campus fight

OXFORD, Ohio (WLWT/WDTN) — An off-campus brawl sent several people to the hospital in Oxford Saturday night.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, report police and paramedics were sent to the Theta Chi house Saturday night for reports of several people injured. According to a heavily redacted police report, officers responded to a large fight at the house on Bishop Street.

“I heard it was a really horrible fight honestly, just truly sad,” said neighbor Andrew Baker.

A representative from Theta Chi, who asked not to be named told WLWT the fraternity members are the victims. He said a group from the outside walked into the fraternity house and started flipping tables. He said the group then went out back and started hitting fraternity brothers who were sitting around a bonfire. He said one of the people in the group picked up a golf club and started swinging it at the fraternity members. The representative said five of his fraternity brothers were hospitalized. They are expected to recover.

Miami University released this written statement:

“We are aware of the report of an altercation that occurred on Saturday night at an off-campus house. The Oxford Police Department is investigating the incident. The University is cooperating fully in the investigation. We hold our students to high standards of conduct and will not tolerate violence. Students who engage in off-campus misconduct face student disciplinary action up to and including suspension and dismissal. We urge anyone who can aid in the investigation to contact the Oxford Police Department at 513-524-5240.”

The university would not say if they believed other students were part of the group involved in the attack. A spokesperson told WLWT no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

In the meantime, students who weren’t involved told WLWT they’re disappointed in what happened.