Ohio Sheriff's Office wants to introduce Ohio drivers to the turn signal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- A tongue-in-cheek social media post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert people to the invention of the turn signal.

On Friday, the FCSO posted on its Facebook page, about introducing Ohio drivers to a fascinating device in their vehicles.

“If you've ever been in a car, you might have noticed this strange object sticking out from your steering wheel. But what is it? What could it be? A relic from a lost civilization? Legend tells that once upon a time this mysterious stick was used by sane people to signal their direction of travel,” the post asks its followers.

Obviously the post was made in jest, in hopes of reminding drivers to use their vehicle’s turn signal when applicable.

But the post certainly brings a little humor to the issue.