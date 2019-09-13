Fourth Democratic presidential debate to be held in Westerville

Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Democratic National Committee announced Friday that the next Democratic presidential debate will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville.

“What we’ve seen in the suburbs of Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other cities mirrors what has happened in places like Harris County, Texas, and Orange County, California — suburban voters, particularly women, are backing Democratic candidates in response to the broken promises and toxic agenda of Donald Trump,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “In 2018, Ohio House Democrats flipped six seats from red to blue, and those pickups came in suburban communities like Westerville. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s seven-point victory was powered not just by traditional Democratic voters, but by historic gains in our suburbs. Trump is underwater in Ohio — his net approval rating here has dropped 19 percentage points since he took office — and a primary cause is that suburban voters are fleeing the Republican Party in droves.”

CNN reports that the debate will air live on October 15 with the possibility of a second night. CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, as well as New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey, will serve as moderators during the debate.

For a chance to receive tickets for the event, click here.