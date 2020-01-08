Four ‘lost’ plant species rediscovered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Four plant species were found by Ohio botanists last year that have not been seen in the state for decades, and in one case, more than a century.

“Ohio’s natural diversity continues to educate, inspire, and surprise us,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “These discoveries are an exciting development for the future of conservation in our state.”

The black-stemmed spleenwort (Asplenium resiliens), last seen in Ohio in 1900, was found in Adams County in May;

(Asplenium resiliens), last seen in Ohio in 1900, was found in Adams County in May; The American cuckoo-flower (Cardamine pratensis var. palustris), last seen in Ohio in the early 1990s, was found in Summit County in May;

(Cardamine pratensis var. palustris), last seen in Ohio in the early 1990s, was found in Summit County in May; Vasey’s pondweed (Potamogeton vaseyi), last seen in Ohio in 1935, was found in Lorain County in June; and

(Potamogeton vaseyi), last seen in Ohio in 1935, was found in Lorain County in June; and The water marigold (Bidens beckii), last seen in Ohio in the 1930s, was found in Portage County in September.

“Finding even one such species in any given year is impressive but finding four is almost unheard of,” said ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves Chief Botanist Rick Gardner. “The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves has been reporting yearly ‘best finds’ for more than 30 years and 2019 is one of the best years ever.”

Officials say these finds indicate that there are still plenty of discoveries to be made throughout Ohio’s landscapes and communities.

