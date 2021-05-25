Four killed in West Jefferson apartment shooting

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police now confirm four people were found shot to death at a West Jefferson apartment Monday.

According to the West Jefferson Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment on Jackson Street at approximately 5:27 p.m.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said four total victims, three males and one female, were found. Three of the victims were found inside the home and one was found outside. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

“Things like this don’t happen in West Jefferson, or don’t happen in small towns,” Floyd said, adding he didn’t know when the last homicide in the city was, saying it was at least seven years ago.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, West Jefferson Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Floyd said it was still early in the investigation and that police did not have a lot of specifics on the case yet. Floyd said there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Jefferson Police Department at 614-879-7672.

“Anything that didn’t look right could be the clue we need,” Floyd said.