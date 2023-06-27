THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A former Thompson Township police chief has now been indicted on several charges.

Chris DiDomenico was indicted by a Geauga County Grand Jury on several charges, including abduction and impersonating a peace officer.

“The abduction and the first degree misdemeanor impersonating a peace officer relates to a domestic violence arrest that occurred on March 4,” said Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz.

Flaiz said DiDomenico had no authority to make that arrest.

Flaiz said for DiDomenico to work as a police chief or officer in a township in Ohio, he needs to have a current law enforcement commission. Officials said DiDomenico has not been commissioned to work as an officer since 2008.

Attorney Joseph Klammer, who represents the former chief, says his client has done nothing wrong.

“Christopher is just a great guy,” Klammer said. “He only worked for the township because they asked him to help. He came into to try and improve things working with some great officers. He is sad to see it has come to this.”

DiDomenico is due in court soon to face the charges.