Former OSU players plead not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges during arraignment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two former Ohio State University football players pleaded not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges.

Amir Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both pleaded not guilty, Thursday, during their arraignment in a Franklin County courtroom.

Riep was given a $100,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Wint was given a $75,000 bond, and ordered to stay away from the victim and Riep.

Both turned themselves in to Columbus Police Tuesday night and were arrested on charges of kidnapping and rape.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, Riep and Wint have been charged with rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 4.

A police affidavit filed as part of the complaint alleges that Riep and a woman started having consensual sex, but the woman then said she wanted to stop.

Riep then forced her to continue, with Wint also taking part. Riep allegedly told the victim to say on video that everything was consensual, according to court documents.

Columbus police spokeswoman Denise Alex-Bouzounis said detectives are seeing a growing number of sexual assault cases where victims are forced to record statements saying the encounter was consensual “That video, while it’s part of the investigation, doesn’t mean that it was consensual and that’s why we’re looking into it.

On Wednesday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced both had been kicked off the team.

Riep, 21, just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint, 21, was a junior safety.

Riep just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint was a junior safety.

Their next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 9am.