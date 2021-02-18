Former Ohioans living in Texas react to winter weather conditions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Texas is being hit by a winter blast, causing millions across the state to lose things like power and proper drinking water.

In Austin, Texas, Mikko Soderquist is currently without water or internet. However, his biggest concern remains his father in Houston, who is without power.

“He’s had cancer treatments twice these past two years. He only has one kidney. I hope this doesn’t mess with his body, destroy him or make things worse,” said Soderquist.

Soderquist was also supposed to take a trip to Piqua, Ohio to visit his boyfriend, but was unable to because of the bad weather conditions.

“Not being able to see him physically, spend our moments together and bond even deeper like we’d originally planned…really really hurts,” said Soderquist.

In Southlake, Texas, Francene Venesky and her family also have felt the burden of the weather. The family’s carbon monoxide detectors went off in the middle of the night, forcing the family to evacuate their home.

“We went outside it was freezing cold, snow blizzard…called 911,” said Venesky.

Luckily for Francene and the rest of her family, it was a false alarm. The family’s power eventually returned, but now they’re without water.

“We actually have been boiling snow. We have some bottled water, have a couple cases in the garage. Been using that to brush teeth and drink,” said Venesky.

Francene and her family lived near Cleveland for 20 years before moving to Texas, and credit much of their snow storm skills to previously living in the Midwest.

“We are very fortunate. Truly,” said Venesky.

Micah Riffle is from Miamisburg but now lives in Victoria, Texas. Luckily, Riffle only lost power for a few hours on Tuesday night, but is currently without water. Riffle says he’s been using gallons of distilled water that he purchased for necessities.

“That’s how I brush my teeth, shower, and clean up the best I can,” said Riffle.

In times like this, Riffle says he’s grateful for his Ohio roots. I have my ice scraper from Ohio. I have my sweater from Ohio. I have a lot of things from Ohio,” said Riffle.

Also from Ohio, Dan Jurden lives in Brenham, Texas. Jurden and his family have started boiling their water, because it’s not safe to drink straight from the tap. Jurden also says the family is dealing with rolling blackouts, forcing them to find other ways to stay warm.

“We have a fireplace and I got plenty of firewood, so we’re able to stay warm,” said Jurden.