Former Ohio State diving coach sentenced for battery

(CNN) – Former Ohio State diving club coach William Bohonyi was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for what his own attorney called an inappropriate, illegal and immoral relationship with an underage diver whom he coached.

The 33-year-old former USA diving certified coach, who was banned from coaching in 2015, will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Estee Pryor, the victim, spoke in front of the court Monday where she gave a victim impact statement.

“This has been a mess for five years,” she said. “Why I am here today is to hold this man accountable.”

Before being sentenced, Bohonyi apologized to Pryor, who had left the courtroom after reading her statement.

