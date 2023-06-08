DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Cincinnati councilman pleaded guilty to to “honest services wire fraud” in federal court on Wednesday, June 7.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said Jeffrey Pastor, 39, of Cincinnati, admitted he accepted bribes in exchange for an official action that reportedly affected the residents of Cincinnati.

“According to his plea agreement, between June 2018 and January 2019, Pastor accepted and agreed to accept things of value in exchange for favorable official action by Pastor relating to two development projects in the city,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Pastor and an associate allegedly flew to Miami, Florida, in September 2018, but reportedly never paid for or disclosed the trip. After the former councilman flew back to Ohio, he called an investor “to negotiate a monthly retainer” of $15,000. The news released said the money was supposed to be for a “retainer fee for providing official action.”

The release sai Pastor accepted a cash amount of $15,000, but continued to seek money from the investor and other individuals.

A federal grand jury indicted Pastor in November 2020. Pastor could face a prison sentence of up to 24 months with the plea agreement.

Another individual was indicted by the federal grand jury in November 2020, but charges are still pending.