TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced his lieutenant governor running-mate.

On Wednesday, Cranley announced Senator Teresa Fedor of Toledo as his lieutenant governor running-mate.

“Teresa Fedor has proven that she has the experience, compassion and wisdom to join me in bringing about an Ohio comeback,’’ Cranley said in a news conference. “Together, with our combined records of accomplishments, I’m confident that she is the perfect choice.’’

Fedor said she was honored by the selection as she had endorsed Cranley soon after learning about his record as mayor and his plans for Ohio.

“For too long, our leaders have failed us,’’ said Fedor in a news conference. “This is going to be the ticket that turns around Ohio, not with safe platitudes but with big ideas and smart, strategic plans. Like creating an energy dividend, legalizing marijuana and then using that money to help create 30,000 jobs that pay at least $60,000 a year. Let’s just think about what a game-changer that could be for Ohio families.‘’