Florida falls off the list in latest Ohio travel advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has updated the list of states on its travel advisory.

Under the travel advisory, the state recommends people traveling to Ohio from Idaho, Texas, Mississippi and South Carolina quarantine for 14 days.

⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇



Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid travel to:



🔸Idaho

🔸Texas

🔸Mississippi

🔸South Carolina



Details: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/6aG1tG1j1y — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 26, 2020

The states on the travel advisory have a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.

As of Aug. 26, Florida and Nevada have been removed after appearing on last week’s list. Texas and South Carolina did not appear last week, but are now listed.

Of the four states on this week’s travel advisory, Mississippi has the highest positivity rate: 27%. South Carolina is next at 21%, and both Texas and Idaho have positivity rates of 16%.

Ohio’s positivity rate remains at 4%.

The self-quarantine is recommended for both business and leisure travels and should be observed by both Ohio residents and those visiting the state.