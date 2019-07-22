Flooding leads to rescues, evacuations in Ohio

This photo shows part of McCoy Road, south of Wooster, washed away in weekend storms. (Photo: Wayne County Engineer’s Office)

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they’ve rescued about a dozen people in a county in Ohio and ordered about 400 others to evacuate after heavy flooding.

Water is starting to recede Monday in Wooster and Wayne County in northeastern Ohio, but it’s still causing problems and several roads remain closed.

Firefighters began rescuing residents in Wayne County on Sunday after heavy rains led to flash flood warnings.

Two adults and two children were rescued from a home near Apple Creek.

Many of the people ordered to leave were at a campground near Wooster.

The flooding also caused part of a Moose Lodge to collapse and washed away a section of roadway.

