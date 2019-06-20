Flood footage hits social media after northern Miami Valley counties hit with more rain

by: BJ Bethel

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the third-consecutive night, heavy rains pounded Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Shelby and Champaign counties, flooding the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine and other areas in the Northern Miami Valley.

Major flooding in Columbus led to I-71 and other highways to be shut down. Some motorists needed rescued by boat. Matt Bruning of the Ohio Department of Transportation was tweeting images of the situation last night.

