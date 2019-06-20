Flash flooding poses problem across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Flash flooding is causing a big problem for communities throughout the state of Ohio.

Much of Grove City was under water Wednesday after heavy rain moved through. Streets were flooded and water crept up towards businesses and houses.

In other parts of the city, roads were blocked or closed due to high water.

Wednesday night, traffic was stopped on I-71 and the highway was shut down because of flooding. The interstate has since reopened.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the area until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

