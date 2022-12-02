KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen in the Kent area Friday morning as crews work to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.

The fire broke out at Star of the West Milling Co. building at 162 N Water Street just before 9 a.m.

Kent Fire Chief Bill Myers said that 3 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. The source of the explosion is unknown.

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

The structure of the building is compromised after the explosion so crews cannot enter it. They are working on extinguishing the fire from the outside, he explained.

Chief Myers said they are working to back off on water supply. They are on a water alert to reduce consumption as much as possible because of the flows they are using are taxing the water supply.

“We hope to have this continuing on until all the fuel is burned out,” he said. “We could be here another 5 to 6 hours.”

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. It’s unclear how the building was currently being used. The chief said no evacuations have been issued.

Kent State University issued an alert saying there is no threat to the campus but to avoid the downtown area.

The railroad tracks that run along side the building are shut down. Several fire hoses are stretched across them.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Named after the Williams Brothers in 1879, the Mill District of Kent, Ohio says the mill once produced hundreds of millions of pounds of flour. The iconic grain elevators are a well-known fixture in the city’s skyline.

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.