DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Flags are ordered to be lowered to half-staff for a certain holiday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Friday that orders flags to be lowered across the state from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day.

According to The Weather Channel, sunrise in the Dayton area will be at 6:12 a.m. Our Storm Team 2 forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees and low of 60, with a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday.

The weekend is looking to be a big one for travel. According to the AAA, an estimated 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, with Ohioans making up 1.6 million of those people traveling. More than 100,000 will be from the Dayton area.