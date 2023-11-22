DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered across the state of Ohio.

From Nov. 21 to 29, flags across the state are ordered to be flown at half-staff. DeWine joined in accordance with President Biden by issuing the order to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, former President Jimmy Carter’s wife.

Rosalynn was placed into hospice at-home care on Friday, Nov. 17. Just two days later, the Carter Center announced she had died on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Flags can be raised back at the conclusion of sunset on Nov. 29.