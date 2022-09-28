COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people are recovering after being shot outside a strip club in north Columbus following a large fist fight, according to police.

CPD state that at around 2:39 a.m., officers were sent to The Doll House gentleman’s club on Karl Court after a large fist fight started after an argument outside the club.

Police say one person took out a gun and began shooting people in the feet before police arrived and found at least three men with gunshot wounds. Two men were taken to the hospital in stable condition by medics while one of the victims left the scene before police arrived.

CPD added that one woman had a minor injury as a result of the fight. No further information is known at this time as police continue to investigate.