AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Five teens have been arrested after an 18-year-old told police he was robbed and attacked while walking in Akron on Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim was in the area of W. Thornton and Main Streets when a group approached him. The victim told officers, at least one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the others assaulted him and demanded his property. The suspects then took the victim’s cell phone and then took off on foot, according to police.

Responding officers located the suspected teens at a home in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive. Police say they recovered a handgun possibly used in the robbery and arrested the teens without incident. The teens were charged with aggravated robbery and assault.

According to police, the teens range in age from 13-17 years old.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the attack.