COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first 30 winners in Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship drawing have been announced.

Those winners are:

Midori Ayres, Fremont

Frank Brown, Toledo

Drake Bryan, Novelty

Madison Cooke, Mainesville

Paige Delmore, Seven Hills

Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg

Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth

Grant Fry, Doylestown

Alice Jonas, Worthington

Livia Kish, Akron

Renee Kizlik, Eastlake

Lydia Krausz, New Albany

Lessah Lemaster, Enon

Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River

Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights

Mitchell Link, Jamestown

Alena McCain, West Chester

Spencer Meier, Cincinnati

Claire Miller, Cincinnati

Rachel Mohr, Dublin

Martin Philip, West Chester

Victoria Rahija, Mentor

Donovan Simpson, Columbus

Madeline Sines, Milford Center

Sydney Stacho, Medina

Emily Studer, Aurora

Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander

Alex Vargo, Rossford

Katrina Whitmore, West Chester

Makenna Wolf, Fremont

Congratulations to the first group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/0if69AhNGp — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.

Ohioans who registered before Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. are eligible for all of the prizes. For those who have not registered yet, there is one more opportunity to get signed up to be entered into the drawing for the five $100,000 grand prizes, and that deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the second drawing of 75 $10,000 winners and the grand prize drawing.