First case of measles confirmed in Ohio since 2017

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The first case of measles has been confirmed in Ohio, according to Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

The young adult who was diagnosed is from Stark County, in the eastern part of Ohio near Canton, and recently traveled to one of the 28 states with confirmed cases of measles.

This is the first confirmed case of measles in Ohio since 2017 and there hasn’t been a major outbreak since 2014 when 382 cases were confirmed.

“Vaccinations save lives, period. I urge everyone who can, to get vaccinated,” Acton said. “Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to prevent serious vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adults, including measles.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.